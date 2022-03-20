Sunday Funday Moment: Well known Latina Fashion brand brings their LA pop-up tour to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas-- From LA to El Paso. The Los Angeles based clothing brand, Hija De Tu Madre, made their way to the borderland this weekend to spread their positive message to all the Jefas in our community.

“I only had $500 and I was living at home so I just like really built this whole business with just one product which is our Virgencita Jacket I'm wearing and that was it,” said Patty Delgado, founder, CEO and designer of the Latina lifestyle brand, Hija De Tu Madre.



Being the daughter of two Mexican immigrants, Delgado always knew she wanted to create something that represented her culture while empowering women and future entrepreneurs.

“I founded the company in 2016 this was during the 2016 election and I just felt very called to create a space to celebrate culture," said Delgado. "During the time I was hearing so many negative stereotypes about immigrants and latinos and I just wanted to create a really safe space that celebrated our identity through something as simple as fashion.”

Fast forward 6 years later and Hija De Tu Madre has sold products to people in over 30 countries, and this weekend, the lifestyle brand brought their pop-up tour to the borderland for three days and their first stop was at the local Latina owned business, Chuco Relic.

“It's really exciting, one that they chose to stop in El Paso and two that its another Latina owned business but in a bigger scale so even just seeing another business that is larger scale is really motivating I hope for Latina’s here that are business owners and for Latina’s in general to wear the brand,” said Chelsie Evaldi, Owner of Chuco Relic.

Locals spent their Friday afternoon shopping the unique apparel, accessories and stationary that the brand is famously known for.

Patty Delgado, Founder of Hija De Tu Madre

Delgado hopes that this pit stop to the borderland can keep El Paso and LA a little bit more connected.

“Theres a huge community here that we haven't been able to be that connected with in real life," said Delgado. "We’re LA based so it's really important for us to kind of expand outside of that cause latinos are everywhere so we really wanted to connect with our Texas community.”

And Delgado encourages people to continue supporting small businesses in their area.

“It's about investing in your community and putting your money where it matters and that is in our community and it's where people need it the most,” said Delgado.

Hija De Tu Madre's pop-up tour wraps up in El Paso Sunday afternoon at the Upper Valley Market, but they’ll be making their way across New Mexico and Phoenix. Click Here for more details on future tour dates.