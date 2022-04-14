Zuill Bailey to celebrate 20 years with El Paso Pro-Music

EL PASO, Texas -- It's an exciting time for El Paso Pro-Musica. Artistic director Zuill Bailey is celebrating his 20th year with El Paso Pro-Musica and there's some fun events that you can be apart of.

The Grammy Award Winning Cellist will also be celebrating his 50th birthday. The educator who calls El Paso who will be performing with special guests throughout the month.

The special set of concerts kick off Saturday, April 16th at 7:30 p.m at UTEP's Fox Fine Arts Recital Hall with violinist Helen Kim/

Following that Zuill Bailey will be reunited with pianist Awadagin Pratt on April 20, at 7:30 p.m., at First Baptist Church.

Awadagin Pratt, the first American and African American to win the coveted Naumberg Piano Competition, performed with Zuill for his first Concert as Artistic Director in 2002.

Then on April 22 Bailey will perform at the El Paso Museum of Art at noon for Bach's Lunch Birthday Party. The event is free.

For tickets, call 915-747-8163 or click here. Tickets will also be available at the door. All student tickets are $5.00.