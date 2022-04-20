UTEP’s Theatre, Dance dept. hosts “Dance Nation”

EL PASO, Texas -- UTEP's Department of Theatre and Dance is gearing up for its upcoming production of "Dance Nation."

The award winning play and finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 2019 tells the story of a groups of pre-teens getting ready to dance at a national competition in Tampa Bay.

The play runs from April 21 to April 29 at the June Sadowski Kruszewski Studio Theatre located at the Fox Fine Arts building at the UTEP campus.

All shows will be at 7:30 p.m. The show on April 24 will be at 2 p.m.

A warning for parents, there is mature content in this play.

Tickets are $18, $15 for UTEP alumni with their alumni card, $12 for students, faculty/staff, and military.

To purchase tickets, click here.

To learn more about the department and upcoming plays, click here.