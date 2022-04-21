Skip to Content
Vandalism, part delays push back opening of El Paso spray parks by one month

EL PASO, Texas – The City of El Paso says it will tentatively open spray parks for the summer season on Memorial Day weekend. The opening was pushed back a month due to vandalism and required maintenance.

Ben Fyffe, Cultural Affairs and Recreation Manager Director, said Covid-19 has also delayed the delivery of parts to complete repairs.

The nine spray parks are:

  • Sue Young Park, 9730 Diana
  • Hidden Valley Spray Park, 200 Coconut Tree
  • Grandview Spray Park, 3100 Jefferson
  • Pavo Real Enhanced Spray Park, 9301 Alameda
  • Westside Community Park, 7400 High Ridge
  • Marty Robbins, 11600 Vista Del Sol
  • Braden Aboud Memorial Park, 4325 Riven Bend
  • Salvador Rivas Jr. Park, 12480 Pebble Hills
  • Chamizal Community Center, 2119 Cypress

The City also operates 2 splash pads located at:

  • San Jacinto Plaza, 114 W Mills
  • El Paso Zoo Hunt Family Desert Springs, 4001 E. Paisano (Now Open)

