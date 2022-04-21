Vandalism, part delays push back opening of El Paso spray parks by one month

EL PASO, Texas – The City of El Paso says it will tentatively open spray parks for the summer season on Memorial Day weekend. The opening was pushed back a month due to vandalism and required maintenance.

Ben Fyffe, Cultural Affairs and Recreation Manager Director, said Covid-19 has also delayed the delivery of parts to complete repairs.

The nine spray parks are:

Sue Young Park, 9730 Diana

Hidden Valley Spray Park, 200 Coconut Tree

Grandview Spray Park, 3100 Jefferson

Pavo Real Enhanced Spray Park, 9301 Alameda

Westside Community Park, 7400 High Ridge

Marty Robbins, 11600 Vista Del Sol

Braden Aboud Memorial Park, 4325 Riven Bend

Salvador Rivas Jr. Park, 12480 Pebble Hills

Chamizal Community Center, 2119 Cypress

The City also operates 2 splash pads located at:

San Jacinto Plaza, 114 W Mills

El Paso Zoo Hunt Family Desert Springs, 4001 E. Paisano (Now Open)

For more information, click here.