YMCA of El Paso hosts Healthy Kids Day event

EL PASO, Texas -- The YMCA of El Paso wants kids not only to be happy this upcoming summer, but healthy. The organization is hosting it's annual Healthy Kids Day.

The event will feature all kinds of activities that you can find at the YMCA, like open swim, plus vendors, and discounts on summer programs.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at all three YMCA locations: Loya Family YMCA at 2044 Trawood; Bowling YCMA at 5509 Will Ruth; Westside YMCA at 7145 N. Mesa.

For more information, contact El Paso YMCA at (915) 532-9622 or visit www.elpasoymca.org