Sunday Funday Moment: Law N Paws rescue aims at getting senior dogs adopted

El Paso Texas-- Law N Paws rescue is a local nonprofit organization that was created back in 2017 when El Paso police detective Vanessa Acosta began investigating animal cruelty and neglect cases.

"I would see a lot of these cases where a lot of these pets were seen as broken and un-adoptable and I wanted to create a safe haven for them to rehabilitate them and find them a forever home,” said Acosta.

Law N Paws has seen plenty of success adoption stories in the past few years, but these days the organization is seeing a lack of interest in rescuers wanting to adopt senior shelter dogs.

“People see that a lot of our rescues are broken and they think that they are not adoptable, not the cutest and fluffiest,” said Acosta, “You're going to encounter a lot of the abused and neglect dogs and people think right away that they have issues because they're abused and neglected but it's the complete opposite.

Momma Coco is a senior dog who was at the city shelter for nearly nine months. Although Momma Coco has received many visitors, none have had an interest in taking her home.

“We did not understand why because she's very loving and she's crate trained and she's basically house broken already,” said Acosta.

Momma Coco is great with other dogs her size, loves kids, and would make a great cuddle buddy.

"If you're looking for that calm lap dog just to be with you watching tv, hanging out, you're not looking for a very active dog then senior dogs are ideal,” said Acosta.

She hopes that through her organization, she can bring more awareness to the importance of adopting senior dogs.

“They deserve that loving chance after the abuse and neglect that they have gone through,” said Acosta.

If you would like to adopt Momma Coco or for more details on how you can support Law N Paws, Click Here.