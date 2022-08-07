Sunday Funday Moment: El Paso barber in need of donations to create sensory friendly barbershop

EL PASO, Texas-- The Gentlemen’s Barbershop in far east El Paso is now home to one El Paso barber who is hoping to create a sensory friendly area for children on the spectrum, but he’s asking for the communities help to make that wish a reality.

We first met Edgar “Scissorhands" exactly one year ago when he began providing haircuts for children on the spectrum after noticing that there was a big need for sensory barbers in the borderland.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5nI6j15pP9g&feature=emb_title

A year later, Edgar is at a new barbershop location and his passion for providing sensory friendly haircuts is stronger than ever.

“I can do the sensory appointments throughout the week not just on Sundays because it was getting pretty booked and I wasn't putting out enough haircuts for them,” said Edgar, “But now that I can do them during the week it’s even better. Business is good right now."

The Gentlemen’s Barbershop, which is located in far east El Paso at 1470 Marvin Ln in the Montana Vista area, provides Edgar with a larger space to accommodate children on the spectrum who need some extra attention when it comes to getting a haircut.

“Here we run around the whole shop,” said Edgar, “We cut hair outside and it's just a lot quieter here. It's a lot more mellow and it's a lot better here because we have the space.”

But Edgar and his business partner Victor want to create an even bigger space for children within their barbershop.

“If we can have a kids area barbershop, we can do both the dad and the kid at the same time and get them out the door faster,” said Edgar.

He is hoping to create a safe space for all children to feel comfortable while they’re getting a haircut, but creating the space isn’t an easy task.

“I wish I had all the money in the world to buy and it come out of pocket but it's hard right now,” said Edgar.

So far Edgar has been able to provide a few toys and a special car themed barbershop chair for their children’s section, but he is hoping the community can help with donating toys and any other items that they can use to create a sensory friendly area for not only children on the spectrum but for all children in general.

“Whatever is going to entertain them for those two three minutes so I could do a little bit of cutting,” explained Edgar.

Monetary donations are also welcomed so Edgar and Victor can buy the supplies they need to create the special barbershop chairs for the children.

Donations can be made via Cashapp $ThatPlaceBarbershop or you can contact Edgar through his Facebook page by clicking here.

Edgar takes pride in being able to build relationships with his younger clients and he is hopeful that the new kid friendly barbershop will help that bond grow even more.

“In reality, I give them a haircut and they help me out!” said Edgar. "I have kids that come in and they’ll brighten my day. If I am having a bad day, as soon as they walk in it turns into a good one and it's just all smiles and laughs.”

Parents who would like to schedule an appointment with Edgar can do so by calling him in advance at (915) 331-3251 or (915) 255-5951. These phone calls are important because they allow Edgar to ask the parents what special accommodations he will need to make for their child if they are on the spectrum.

Edgar will ask the parents about their child’s needs including what they’re sensitive to, favorite snacks, movie or music. Haircuts for children on the spectrum are only $10 and are done Tuesday through Saturday and every other Sunday.



