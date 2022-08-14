Sunday Funday Moment: El Paso Firefighter rescues dog from canal, later adopts her and names her “Hope”

El Paso, Texas-- Eric Gonzalez is an El Paso firefighter for station 12 and also serves as a volunteer firefighter in Socorro.

During a shift in Socorro, he and his fellow firefighters were called out to rescue a canine stuck in a canal.

“She was in a canal and she was in about two feet of water and you could tell she was very tired and lethargic,” said Gonzalez.

Gonzalez and his team contacted animal services to see if they could take in the rescued dog which the firefighters named, Hope.

“They did advised us that they would take her in but they could not provide us with information on what could happen with her because I kept asking, can you make sure she’s ok and they said 'we cant get that definite answer to you,” said Gonzalez.

It was then that he decided he would take Hope home. Photos of Hope were shared on social media in hopes of finding her owners, but after no luck, Gonzalez decided he would provide hope with the love and attention she needed.

“When I saw Hope I just fell in love with her and I said, hey we cant get rid of this dog if we don't keep her we need to give her an opportunity for somebody else,” said Gonzalez.

Hope had to get surgery on her back leg and Gonzalez and his mom have been caring for her as she recovers.

“It was a little expensive. Me and my mom decided this is whats best for her so we can worry about that later on,” said Gonzalez. “Luckily the group here at Socorro Fire Department created a GoFundMe and we’ve been trying to raise a little bit of money just to try and help us out it was just a little bit of a set back.”

This kind act didn't come to a surprise to those who knew Gonzalez.

“Gonzalez is a pretty noble soul, he's always trying to help people out,” said Enrique Duenas, El Paso Fire Department PIO.

Gonzalez was just happy to give Hope a second chance at life.

“These dogs are just like us,” said Gonzalez. "I believe they deserve opportunity and at the end of the day these dogs just wanna be loved.”

If you would like to make a donation to help with Hopes medical costs just Click Here.