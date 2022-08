GATLINBURG, Tennessee --

The most visited park in the country is adding new fees.

Starting March 1st, cars parked at Great Smoky for longer than 15 minutes will need a tag. $5.00 will get you a day pass. $15.00 will get you a seven day pass. Regular visitors can buy an annual pass for $40.00.

The National Park Service says it will also be banning roadside parking in popular areas like the trailheads. Funds from "Park it Forward" will help cover park costs.