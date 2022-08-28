Sunday Funday Moment: ABC-7’s Iris Lopez sits down with the man behind El Paso’s newest tequila brand, El Perro Grande

El Paso, Texas-- ABC-7’s very own self proclaimed tequila expert, Iris Lopez, spent an evening with the man behind the new El Paso tequila brand, El Perro Grande, to see what makes his tequila the best in the borderland.

“What we wanted to do was make a really good tequila that could represent the region,” said El Paso businessman and founder of El Perro Grande tequila, Renard Johnson.

The reason why Johnson wanted to make his very own tequila was simple; he was tired of being left out of the party.

"I was going to these events and everyone was drinking and all I remember as a young kid was either you take a shot or you put it in your margarita.”

However, Johnson wanted to make a tequila that you could do more with and a tequila that would make El Pasoans proud and it all starts with the tequila bottles.

“I wanted something that kind of represented that underdog. El Paso is certainly an up and coming city,” said Johnson, “Were small but mighty and what better thing could I use for the bottle than a Chihuahua."

The unique bottles are in the shape of a Chihuahua. on one arm you can see El Paso’s iconic area code, 915. On the back of the bottle are the words “El Chuco” written. Other special El Paso related images include the star on the Franklin mountains and the words Bienvenidos which shows support to our sister city, Juarez.

El Perro Grande has not hit the shelves yet, but Johnson and his team are set to get their new tequila’s to local liquor stores by September and his team is already working on new ideas for their Perro Grande brand that will have you saying, ay yay.

“We have another drink thats kind of unique to El Paso,” said Johnson, “Its actually called ay yay."

In five years, Johnson hopes to see these bottles on bar shelves all across the nation.

“This is something that we should be proud of,” said Johnson, “It's been three and a half years in the making and it’s something we can all be proud of."

