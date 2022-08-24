El Perro Grande Tequila coming to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- El Perro Grande Tequila has two new tequilas coming to shelves in El Paso this Fall with an award-winning bottle unique to the region.

The brand, which is about three years old, produces tequila out of Jalisco, Mexico.

Creator and founder Renard Johnson, who is also the founder of METI Inc., said that he fell in love with the spirit after a friend introduced him to sipping tequila. He then began learning more about tequila and decided to create his own brand.

"The end goal is that as all of us El Pasoans, we can go to New York, or we can go to other communities, and see this bottle on a shelf at a bar at a retail store, and we could pick this up and say, 'let me tell you about this El Perro Grande Tequila... and that we're very proud of it,'" said Johnson.

Spokesperson for El Perro Grande, Alix Duchouquette, said that the company is hoping to be on shelves by early September.