1:17 PM
Candlelighters of El Paso asking community to ‘adopt a family’ this holiday season

EL PASO, Texas -- Every winter, Candlelighters El Paso serves over 100 families through their “adopt a family" initiative.

The non-profit creates baskets for cancer patients and their family's.  

Candlelighters El Paso will also be hosting a toy drive this holiday season to make sure these kids have a gift under the tree.

A complete list of items is listed below. For more information call (915) 544-2222. You can also click here to learn more about Candlelightes of El Paso.

Brianna Chavez

Brianna Chavez is an ABC-7 reporter/producer.

