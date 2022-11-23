Skip to Content
El Paso’s Reynolds Home hosts ‘Jingle Brawls’

EL PASO, Texas -- Happening this weekend, the Reynolds Home is hosting an event to raise funds to help families across the region.

The first annual "Jingle Brawls" Toy Drive will take place Sunday at the home located on 8023 San Jose Rd.

There will be live luchador wrestling throughout the afternoon. People can also take their holiday pictures with Santa his Reindeers and his elves. There will also be live music, vendors, food trucks and more.

All money raised for the event will be donated to the Reynold's Home, along with Project Vida and

To attend you can pay $10 or donate one toy. Donations of kids socks or kids underwear will also be accepted. All kids are free.

Brianna Chavez

Brianna Chavez is an ABC-7 reporter/producer.

