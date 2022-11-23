Thanksgiving inflation causing holiday headache

Thanksgiving is the holiday to gather with family, give thanks, and cook food with loved ones. Inflation, however, is causing problems for Americans everywhere, including here in the Borderland.

The prices of everything continues to rise. For Thanksgiving foods in particular, the American Farm Bureau Federation is predicting at least a 21% jump from last year.

For a 16-pound turkey, the average is about $29, a 21% increase from 2021.

Despite supply chain problems and issues with the avian flu in the Midwest, everyone who is looking to buy a turkey should still be able to get one.

To save money this year, focus on the cranberry sauce. Officials say that is the only Thanksgiving food that saw a price decrease this year. Also try to avoid the stuffing, which saw the biggest increase this year. Stuffing is 69% more expensive this year, compared to last year.