Sunday Funday Moment: Double Dog Dare Bakery feeds over 300 shelter dogs this Thanksgiving

El Paso, Texas-- A few shelter dogs were treated to some delicious Thanksgiving meals all thanks to Double Dog Dare Bakery.

The locally owned dog is making it their mission not to forget about shelter pets during the holiday season.

“It's really the joy of giving the holiday season to your pets,” said Alexandria Serra, owner of Double Dog Dare Bakery.

Serra is a lawyer by day, but her passion for providing dogs with healthy meals all began when she was tired of feeding her senior dog treats that weren't good for him.

“So dog treats, if you take a look at the back, most of them have preservatives and non-human grade ingredients and my dog could not tolerate it so I started out of my home kitchen making him stuff and that evolved to farmers markets and then evolved finally to a physical location,” said Serra.

Double Dog Dare Bakery has been in business for four years now and they bake fresh, all-natural, gluten free treats from scratch for dogs.

Creating holiday safe meals for dogs was an idea that has now turned into something even bigger.

“We thought we would sell 8 to 10 and we sold almost 400 the first year that we did it which was two years ago and then we sold over 500 last year and now were at 600 plus another 300 for donation,” said Serra.

Within 24 hours, the holiday dog meals would sell out and Serra, her staff, and other volunteers would be tasked with cooking over one thousand dog friendly Thanksgiving meals.

“The meal includes shredded chicken, peeled carrots, we drizzle those with honey, and then mashed potatoes, we have our signature pup cakes, and a cookie,” said Serra.

300 of those meals would be going to the Humane Society of El Paso, The Animal Rescue League and Laws 'n Paws rescue.

For Serra, seeing the joy on these shelter dogs faces is the reason she continues to offer these holiday meals for local shelters.

“They are like our children,” said Serra. “I don't have human children so mine are like my children and it's so much better to do something like this because it makes you feel good, it supports a good cause, and it also ensures that they are not getting table scraps or you don't have that urge to give them a piece of turkey with skin."

Double Dog Dare Bakery is located at 2030 Montana Ave., 79903. You can find out more information about their products by clicking here.

