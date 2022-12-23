Skip to Content
Lifestyle
By
Published 7:45 AM

Salary expectations for American workers hit new high

Salary expectations reached its highest level in nearly a decade.

That's according to the New York Federal Reserve's new labor market survey.

It found the lowest salary that potential applicants are willing to accept for a new job is nearly $74,000 a new record high.

That's the largest amount the survey has seen since it began in 2014.

The increase was most pronounced among workers under 45-years old, as younger workers have looked for opportunities with greater flexibility and fulfillment amid the pandemic’s “Great Resignation.”

Surveyors found fewer workers were looking for a new job in November.

Article Topic Follows: Lifestyle

Noelia Gonzalez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content