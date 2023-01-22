Sunday Funday Moment: Buddy The Service Dog went from being a victim to helping other victims in the community

El Paso, TEXAS---- You’ve heard of buddy the elf, but have you heard of buddy the service dog?

“Buddy was claimed to be a terror and thats not what he was, he's an exceptional dog,” said Gina Ramirez, Animal Protection Field Manager.

It was exactly one year ago when a photo circulated around social media which showed a small dog hanging from a short leash outside of an El Paso home.

“We received a call in reference of a cruelty in progress where it was described as a canine being restrained to the metal frame of a window,” said Ramirez.

That dog was Buddy and he was carefully trying to balance himself on a box to save his own life.

“Buddy was lacking some necessities, there wasn't necessarily shelter on the property, clean water was missing as well and overall he was healthy but a bit timid,” said Ramirez.

Thanks to calls made by concerned passerby’s, animal protection officers were able to rescue buddy and his brother.

“We work hand and hand with the animal cruelty unit with the El Paso police department and they work with a rescue group, Laws N Paws Rescue who swiftly jumped in and said that they would be willing to rescue buddy and his sibling if the courts were able to reward them both to us, which they did,” said Ramirez.

Buddy was in the care of Laws N Paws for months before he was able to find his fur-ever home.

“Buddy is one of the many success stories that we have had with cruelty victims,” said Ramirez.

Buddy now proudly wears a badge which reads, “Buddy, comfort canine for the district attorney’s office."

“Whenever there's a victim that is going to be prepared for a case Buddy will help in calming the victim down and providing them some type of therapy service,” said Ramirez.

Courtesy: El Paso Animal Service/ Laws N Paws Rescue

Buddy’s success story is proof that not all animals who are victims of cruelty cases are problem animals.

These animals just need a little more love and care.

“Buddy is a very special success story to us especially coming from where he came from and now being able to provide services back to victims in our community,” said Ramirez. “It is just very rewarding because he is able to show those victims that your past is not going to define you and taking the right approach and vocalizing their experience and whatever trauma they had and bringing a case against their accuser is gonna be ultimately the best for them.”