El Pasoans want answers after dog post surfaces apparently showing it hanging from a window

EL PASO, Texas – Days after the Safe Outdoor Dogs Act went into effect in Texas, some El Pasoans are raising concerns after a post showed an unattended dog apparently hanging from an exterior window.

Neighbors flocked to social media to voice their concerns about the dog’s condition. One person said that they had tried calling 311 multiple times adding, “they still have not came [sic] and done a welfare check I understand they may be backed up.”

An official with El Paso Animal Services told ABC-7 that currently the case is being investigated and therefore could not provide any other details.