Sunday Funday Moment: New York Gourmet Deli brings New York flavor to Downtown El Paso

El Paso, Texas-- There’s a new deli in Downtown El Paso and although it’s only been opened for about two months, El Pasoans are sharing their positive experiences on social media about their visit to New York Gourmet Deli.

“It’s crowded. It’s always crowded but it's good and everybody seems to like it,” said Greg Carvajal, a frequent customer who has been going to the deli for lunch ever since they opened their doors.

Ramzi Elnaham and Abdoh Ali are the owners of this New York style deli. Both men are originally from the Middle East, but grew up in New York.

“We had a couple of businesses in New York and we actually came over here to visit because my uncle,” said Elnaham. “My uncle had a couple of small shops and he had been here for a couple of years and we came to visit him and we liked it over here.”

Growing up in New York, both men were used to seeing deli style shops on every New York street corner, but when they came to visit el paso, that wasn't the case.

“We looked around and we didn't see any deli’s so we thought about opening up a New York deli over here and it’s been doing good a lot of people like it,” said Elnaham.

New York Gourmet deli is located just a few steps away from San Jacinto plaza on 203 Mills, right across the street from Park Tavern.

“It’s like a one stop shop because we have medicines, we have snacks, soda’s, and chips. It’s a big menu as you can see,” said Elnaham.

The deli serves a large variety of food including salads, sandwiches, smoothies, and of course New York style subs, but their most famous sub, according to Elnaham, is their Philly Cheese steak!

Although the deli has only been opened for two months, locals have shared their positive feedback on this New York style deli on social media. Both owners enjoyed the positive feedback they have been receiving online.

“It's been great you know, we like it,” said Elnaham.

As for whether or not both men will expand the deli?

“Yea, we're thinking about opening another one in the east side but we're still looking for another location,” said Elnaham.

The deli is opened until 3 a.m. on Friday’s and Saturday’s. You can follow New York Gourmet Deli on Instagram for more details on their business hours by clicking here. Or visit them during lunchtime at 203 Mills Ave.