El Paso Playhouse presents ‘Alice in Wonderland’

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Playhouse is gearing up for it's newest production, Alice in Wonderland.

The production is an adaptation of the classic children's book by Lewis Carroll. It tale follows Alice and her adventures as she goes down a rabbit hole with the White Rabbit meeting Cheshire Cat, the Mad Hatter, and the Queen of Hearts along the way.

Opening night is Friday, Feb. 3 and runs until Feb. 19, 2023 Friday & Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. with a special performance for children Feb. 18 at 12 p.m.

Tickets are $15 for general admission, $12 for seniors/military, $12 for students/teachers, and $9 for children 12 and under.

Snacks and drinks are available for purchase.

