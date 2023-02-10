Cupid’s Chase 5K run taking place in Mesilla ahead of Valentine’s Day

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Non-profit Community Options is hosting the annual Cupid's Chase 5k on Saturday morning in Mesilla.

Community Options serves people with disabilities over 11 states including Texas and New Mexico.

Ahead of the 5k, runner will get two types of shirts, a shirt that reads "available" or "unavailable".

The race, taking place across those 11 states, will benefit the non-profit organization.

Check-in starts at 7 a.m., the race starts at 9 a.m. at 2114 Calle De Santiago.

