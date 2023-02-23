El Paso Museum of History to unveil new exhibit on Black history

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Museum of History is celebrating Black History Month through a new exhibit, “Still We Rise: El Paso’s Black Experience.”

The exhibition highlights the history of El Paso’s Black community throughout the years leading up to and following desegregation,

The exhibition even traces back to the first documented African American's in El Paso, and highlights their contributions to the region based on testimonies and oral histories of the community

The exhibition begins Sat. Feb. 25 and runs until January 13, 2024.

