Skip to Content
Lifestyle
By
today at 2:05 PM
Published 2:34 PM

El Paso Museum of History to unveil new exhibit on Black history

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Museum of History is celebrating Black History Month through a new exhibit, “Still We Rise: El Paso’s Black Experience.”

The exhibition highlights the history of El Paso’s Black community throughout the years leading up to and following desegregation,

The exhibition even traces back to the first documented African American's in El Paso, and highlights their contributions to the region based on testimonies and oral histories of the community

The exhibition begins Sat. Feb. 25 and runs until January 13, 2024.

For more information, click here.

Article Topic Follows: Lifestyle
Author Profile Photo

Brianna Chavez

Brianna Chavez is an ABC-7 reporter/producer.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content