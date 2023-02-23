International Coin Club of El Paso hosts annual coin show

EL PASO, Texas -- The International Coin Club of El Paso is gearing up for its 59th Annual El Paso Coin Show this weekend.

This year's medal celebrates 150 years of the original El Paso City Charter. There will also be vendors, a youth and family treasure hung, and an auction.

The Coin Show will take place Friday Feb. 24 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday Feb. 25 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the El Maida Shrine located on 6331 Alabama St.

