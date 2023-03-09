First annual Le Femme Beauty Expo kicks of Saturday

EL PASO, Texas -- A new beauty expo aimed at empowering women is kicking of this Saturday.

The 1st Annual Le Femme Beauty Expo will offering things from shopping to food and drinks, art and education, but also workshops and guest speakers.

La Femme Beauty Expo is being dedicated to Elexis Lara, the daughter of the owners of Elegant Penguin Enterprises, one of the organizers of the event. Elexis passed away of breast cancer July 2022.

A portion of proceeds from tickets sales will be donated to the Rio Grande Cancer Foundation in Elexis' honor.

Suzette Quintanilla, sister of the late Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla, will be the key note speak.

The event takes place Saturday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the El Paso Convention Center.

To learn more and by tickets, click here.