El Paso Pro-Musica welcomes The Attacca Quartet

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Pro-Musica is getting ready welcome The Attacca Quartet on Saturday.

The group, described as funky and exuberant, is coming fresh off winning their second Grammy.

The Attacca Quartet features the works of composer Caroline Shaw, a Pulitzer Prize Winner in Music and one of the stars of Season 4 of "Mozart in the Jungle."

The Attacca Quartet will perform on Saturday, March 11 at UTEP's Fox Fine Arts Recital Hall at 7:30 p.m.

For tickets, click here.