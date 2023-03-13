Skip to Content
EP Water, La Nube asking El Paso students to patriciate in art contest for new children’s museum

EL PASO, Texas -- Calling all El Paso students! Your work could be featured inside El Paso's newest children's museum, La Nube.

El Paso Water’s TecH2O Center and La Nube: The Shape of Imagination are teaming up for an art contest.

The theme of the contest is “Water is Life,” allowing students to interpret in anyway they can. It can be can reflected themselves, their home, and/or their region.

There are three categories for elementary, middle and high school students.

Elementary students will submit 2D art, middle school students will submit photos, and high school students will submit a video.

Winners will get La Nube gift bags, gift cards, tickets and recognition at an El Paso Chihuahuas game. The artwork will be then at La Nube’s water exhibit, Flow.

All entries must be uploaded by 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 6, 2023. For a complete list of guidelines and entry applications, click here.

Brianna Chavez

Brianna Chavez is an ABC-7 reporter/producer.

