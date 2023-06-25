Sunday Funday Moment: All Elements Hip Hop Exhibition to Celebrate 50 years of Hip Hop culture

El Paso, Texas-- This year is the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop culture and celebrations will be held all across the world including a one-of-a-kind event here in El Paso.

When Rob “Nice” Santos came to El Paso he studied poetry at UTEP and through his education in creative writing he was able to create a space for all types of performers to use their talents and skills. One of those spaces is Rap Seminar LLC.

“I started Rap Seminar to help Emcees learn more about the literary component of their lyricism and their song writing, and so through that I've gotten opportunities to do events,” said Rob.

One of those events is the All Elements Hip Hop exhibition which is free and open to the public. It will be held on Thursday, June 29th at Funkmeyers Rec Room located at 1506 Lee Trevino.

“We’re celebrating the 50 year anniversary of hip hop which is major for people who are involved in Hip Hop culture and even people who are not because hip hop is everywhere,” said Rob.

Thanks to a grant from the arts activate program from the El Paso Museum and Cultural Affairs Division, Rob was able to create an event that is intended to provide a better understanding of what hip hop culture is all about.

“We're going to have DJ’s, graffiti artists, vendors, and we’re featuring world renowned artists from out of town for example we’ll have Bocafloja who is a world renowned Emcee from Mexico City,” said Rob. “We're gonna have Desert Eagles productions doing a break dance exhibition and open break dancing cypher as well as an open free style cypher for people who want to rap and get their chops in and show us what they got.”

Educating the community on Hip Hop culture and bringing people together through music and art is something that Rob is happy to do in the city he calls home.

“There's something to be said about having a little island of peace within the culture where we can celebrate and enjoy each others company and just have a party,” said Rob.