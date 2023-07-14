Craft a tiny book pin at a Las Cruces library event

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) --- Thomas Branigan Memorial Library invites the community to create tiny book pins to wear or share.

The crafting session will be held Tuesday, July 18, at Branigan Memorial Library, 200 E. Picacho Ave., in the Roadrunner room. It will start at 3 p.m.

Supplies will be provided or participants can bring their own.

Registration is required and you can complete it via the Library’s Event Calendar.



For more information, contact library assistant Shaunna Foster at (575)-528-3154 or by email at sfoster@las-cruces.org.