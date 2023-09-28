El Paso Chamber supporting EPCC Culinary Arts students

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Chamber Woman's Department is donating several items to the El Paso Community College (EPCC) Culinary Arts program.

Among the items are several silver-plated serving utensils that will be used by students in the program.

Also, one lucky Culinary Arts student received a $1,500 check to continue their education. The chamber started giving out this award in 2006.

On Thursday, the Women's Department held its monthly luncheon at the Culinary Arts program's THIRTEENO9 Restaurant, located in the EPCC Administrative Services Building at 9050 Viscount Boulevard in East El Paso.