Registration open in El Paso for Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Salvation Army is now taking applications for its yearly Angel Tree program.

The program allows generous community members to buy personalized gifts for children in need. Parents can register now through November 1, 2023, or until all spaces are filled. You can register online here.

Those looking to donate can find the angel trees at Borderland malls, as well as participating Walmart and Sam's Club stores. Local businesses also have the option to put up their own trees.

Community members select the child they want to support, buy the present, then return it for the Salvation Army to distribute at Christmas.

“The Angel Tree is one of The Salvation Army’s best supported programs and in 2022, made it possible for more than 1,200 children in El Paso to open gifts on Christmas morning,” said Major Eloisa Estrada, Commanding Officer for The Salvation Army in El Paso. “We are grateful for this special ministry and for the generous donors who will work alongside The Salvation Army this Christmas.”

The Angel Tree program started in Virginia in 1979. In its first year, the Angel Tree provided presents to more than 700 children.