El Paso non-profit helps donates helmet to baby in need of medical assistance

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso community came together to help a family in need this week.

9-month-old Leon received a gift that will help him with a medical defect. Leon needed a molding helmet to help correct his craniosynostosis, a condition that causes babies' heads to become misshapen.

Destiny Flores, Leon's mother, was unable to get the helmet covered by her insurance. Local non-profit Operation Hope, however, stepped up to ensure Leon received the help he needed.

Operation Hope organized donations by Cesar Ornelas Injury Law and Dr. Marco A. Gonzalez. Together, they helped buy, then fit, Leon's new helmet. ABC-7 was there for the big moment and captured it on camera.

"I feel very happy," Flores told ABC-7 as she beamed next to Ornelas.

Operation Hope plans to follow up with Leon to ensure his condition improves in the months to come.