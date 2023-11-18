Skip to Content
Lifestyle

Canutillo High School Seniors Shine as QuestBridge Finalists in Sunday Funday Spotlight

By
Published 11:31 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- In this week's Sunday Funday moment, we present five Canutillo High School seniors: Angel Rodriguez, Evylyn Gesualdo Perez, Benjamin Lerma, Christian Choi, and Christopher Brock—who have been selected as QuestBridge finalists.

If awarded, these students will receive over $200,000 in tuition, books, travel, housing, and food, providing a significant boost to their educational pursuits.

The QuestBridge scholarship recognizes academically gifted students with substantial economic need. Their inspiring story takes center stage in today's Sunday Funday, brought to you by Sarah Farms.

If you or someone you know is interested in sharing a similar inspiring story, please email me at Iris.Garcia-Barron@kvia.com.

Article Topic Follows: Lifestyle

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Iris Garcia Barron

Iris Garcia Barron is a weather anchor and reporter.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content