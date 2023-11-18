Canutillo High School Seniors Shine as QuestBridge Finalists in Sunday Funday Spotlight

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- In this week's Sunday Funday moment, we present five Canutillo High School seniors: Angel Rodriguez, Evylyn Gesualdo Perez, Benjamin Lerma, Christian Choi, and Christopher Brock—who have been selected as QuestBridge finalists.

If awarded, these students will receive over $200,000 in tuition, books, travel, housing, and food, providing a significant boost to their educational pursuits.

The QuestBridge scholarship recognizes academically gifted students with substantial economic need. Their inspiring story takes center stage in today's Sunday Funday, brought to you by Sarah Farms.

