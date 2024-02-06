Black History Month Love Letters Displayed in Downtown El Paso

EL PASO, TX ( KVIA)- In celebration of Black History Month, the City of El Paso and Destination El Paso are proud to unveil a new Love Letters display in San Jacinto Plaza. The Love Letters are a commemorative display that pay tribute to the resilience, achievements and contributions of members of the Black community. This year’s design incorporates four colors – black to represent resilience, red to symbolize bloodshed and sacrifice in the struggle against racism and slavery, yellow to represent optimism and justice and green to symbolize rich greenery. The design also includes a clenched fist, a long-standing symbol of solidarity. February 1 – February 29, residents and visitors alike are encouraged to visit the Love Letters in San Jacinto Plaza. The display will serve as an opportunity for reflection and celebration of the heritage and legacy of Black History Month.

