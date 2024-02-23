ABC-7 at 4: Dance Into the Leap Year: A Cultural Celebration brings Cumbia Lessons to the Borderland

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)- This Leap Year, the town of Anthony invites the community to step into

the rhythm of their most anticipated cultural celebration, the Leap Year Festival, happening March 1-2. Amidst the festivities, Luis Grijalva, renowned cumbia instructor from Art in Motion dance studios, is set to lead the charge in bringing the exhilarating dance of cumbia to life. Luis Grijalva, with his unmatched expertise and passion for cumbia, extends an exclusive invitation to media professionals and their audiences to join him in a dynamic showcase of this lively dance form.

This is inopportunity for anchors and reporters to learn and share the joyous moves of cumbia with their viewers, offering a taste of the festival's spirit directly through their screens. The Leap Year Festival, celebrated for its rich tapestry of music, dance, and cultural expression, will feature electrifying performances by notable bands such as Sonora Skandalo and Sonora Dinamita, alongside a variety of entertainers that promise to keep the energy high and the music unforgettable. It's not just a festival; it's a movement towards embracing and celebrating the cultural diversity of the borderland. We invite you to bring your cameras, your dance shoes, and your love for culture to the Leap Year Festival and to feature Luis Grijalva on your segments.

Experience first-hand the magic of dance, learn a step or two, and share the warmth and unity of our community with your audience.

For more information, to schedule an interview with Luis Grijalva, or to arrange a live cumbia lesson on your show, please contact Rave Marketing. Festival goers can grab tickets early, with residents from Anthony allotted a special 50% discount available at www.leapyearfestival.com using code: ANTHONY.

Event Details:

Leap Day Baby Birthday Bash: February 29, 2024, 6-9 pm - Rollin' Smoke BBQ

Leap Year Festival: March 1, 2024, from 6-10 pm and March 2, 2024, from 2-10 pm

Location: Anthony Municipal Park (also known as Henry Miramontes Park) located at 101 Richard

White, Anthony, TX 79821