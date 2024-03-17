​​Every Little Blessing Preschool hosts ‘Whole Hog’ BBQ fundraiser to support inclusive education

At Every Little Blessing Preschool invites you to join their 'Whole Hog' BBQ fundraiser on Saturday, March 23, 2024, at Grace Gardens. This event supports inclusive education for children with Down syndrome and different needs.

Tickets are available for $150 and include unlimited BBQ, live music from The Birdogs and Wildflower, a cornhole tournament, and multiple raffles.

Pitmasters from top BBQ joints such as Desert Oak BBQ, Rollin’ Smoke BBQ, JBU BBQ, Smokey’s Pit Stop, and the Hotel Paso del Norte will showcase their culinary skills.

This event is also featured as this week's Sunday Funday moment, brought to you by Sarah Farms.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: https://everylittleblessing.org/fundraising-events.