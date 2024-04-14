Mother-daughter duo cultivate community and unique blooms in New Mexico desert

Half an hour from El Paso, Marta, and Natalie Viramontes are defying traditional norms in the farming industry by cultivating vibrant flowers in the desert landscape of New Mexico.

Photo Credit: Natalie Viramontes

"We also grow flowers we cannot find anywhere else. We're super unique, striving for a beautiful color palette," says Natalie Viramontes, co-owner of Valley Farm New Mexico.

Photo Credit: Natalie Viramontes

In an industry predominantly dominated by men, Marta and Natalie are breaking barriers as female farmers, owning and operating Valley Farm New Mexico.

Photo Credit: Natalie Viramontes

"Our journey started with a small plot of land. My Dad challenged us: if we could make money from it, we'd earn the whole three acres. Now, we're flourishing on those acres," Natalie explains.

With over 200 chickens roaming their land, the duo also sells pastured-raised eggs in a rainbow of colors.

"Even though they're just eggs, I want you to feel special eating them. The different colored eggs come from our diverse chicken breeds," Natalie shares.

Their truck, laden with flowers and eggs, can be spotted at Upper Valley Market on Sundays from 11 am to 3 pm, where they'll be until October. You can also click here to visit their website.