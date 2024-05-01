ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Warm and windy Wednesday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today will be mostly comfortable as we continue a fair weather pattern. We will see winds pick up slightly today.

Overall we will continue seeing similar weather conditions to what we experienced on Monday and Tuesday. We are still staying warm and dry with clear skies. Temperatures across the region are expected to reach above normal as we reach the upper 80s to low 90s.

The only change we will see is breezes picking up into low end winds. The wind gusts today could reach about 30MPH in the afternoon hours. We could see some light patchy dust along with the winds.