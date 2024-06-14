Local grad has his future in focus

Even before walking across the stage to accept his diploma, Canutillo graduate Ryan Romero says he's reached some major goals. He's shot photos for several professional sports teams, including the Locomotive and Chihuahuas. He also had a gig at this past year's Sun Bowl.

"It just feels so good! You zoom in , you crop it... especially if it's sun bowl, or fc juarez...it feels great," Romero says, talking about capturing that perfect photo.

The talented photographer wrote about his aspirations and experiences, earning himself a $4,000 scholarship from the El Paso Memorial Police Officer Association Ben Ayala Scholarship. He says he's also proud of his work off the field. This past year, he's taken the floor at a few school board meetings, speaking up for his classmates.

"A lot of times a lot of people agree with what you're saying but they don't have the voice to do it and if you don't fight for what's right and stand up for yourself people are going to take advantage of you and you just aren't gonna be happy," Romero says.

Romero will keep his talents local, for now. He's enrolled at UTEP, where he plans to study multimedia journalism. He says he hopes to get a sports media job in the Sun City, and continue to share his talents. We'll keep our eyes on the sidelines!