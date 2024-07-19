Paratriathlete qualifies for Paralympic Games

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A very special athlete who trained right here in the Sun City will soon be competing on the international stage, in the paratriathlon of the paralympic games. Juaisca Rodriguez is an overcomer, who has been working toward this Olympic dream for years.

The 51-year old first lost part of her right arm and leg, and fingers and thumb on the left side, due to meningitis when she was only 23. She says she played water polo before becoming ill, but didn't get back into athletics until years later. Now, she's got the strength, determination, and qualifying times.

She says a strong mindset helps her stay positive. She trained partially in the U.S. because she's working to become a citizen. It's been demanding - both physically and financially. Juaisca works as a translator and interpreter when she's not training. Many El Pasoans have helped her through fundraisers and donations.

"Normally, high performance athlete if they have a team behind they don't have to work they don't provide me with any type of assistance," Juaisca says.

"If you are cheering me on and supporting me, you are gonna be in my mind on that podiumand ge tthe gold," says Juaisca.