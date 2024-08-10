From dental hygienist to bread baker: Angela Greene’s sweet success

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Angela Greene’s journey from a 23-year career as a dental hygienist to owning a flourishing small business is a story of passion and transformation.

Originally from Roswell, Angela’s new venture into bread baking began when she was inspired by her daughter’s sourdough creations.

What started as a fun activity quickly turned into a business after she shared photos online and received numerous inquiries.

Despite initial skepticism from her family about the quantity of bread she was baking, Angela now enjoys a thriving business with a loyal customer base.

She bakes twice a week, dedicating three days to each batch of sourdough bread.

Her process includes preparing the starter, mixing the ingredients, shaping the dough, and baking it to perfection.

Angela’s commitment to her craft is evident in every loaf and cookie she makes, and she’s fully immersed in her new career.

"I am so loving my life and baking bread, and it's a great life," she says.

You might want to experience a slice of Angela's delicious creations by calling here at 575-420-2778.