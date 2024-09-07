From engineers to winemakers: The Fisher’s unlikely journey to running a New Mexico winery

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Theresa and David Fisher defied retirement stereotypes by swapping their careers in applied sciences for a life in winemaking.

After 55 years of marriage and decades as engineers, they embarked on a new adventure with their winery, Sombra Antigua Winery, located at 430 La Vina Road, Anthony, NM 88021.

Named in honor of Theresa's great-grandfather who she said traveled with Don Juan de Oñate.

Their vision for a modest tasting room quickly expanded into a thriving business, offering not only their own wines but also hosting a range of events from intimate gatherings to large celebrations.

Sombra Antigua is known for its organic practices, including hand-harvesting its grapes once a year and producing a variety of wines, including a popular blend named after Theresa.

The Fishers pride themselves on creating a welcoming environment for guests, complete with live music and a relaxing venue.

For more click here or call Sombra Antigua Winery at (915)241-4349.