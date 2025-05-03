‘SNL’ marks Trump’s first 100 days in office with cold open spoofing bevy of executive orders

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — “Saturday Night Live” returned this weekend and took on President Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office during the cold open.

In the skit, “SNL” cast member James Austin Johnson reprised his popular impersonation of Trump, appearing on a set of the Oval Office alongside Mikey Day, who portrayed White House deputy chief of staff and Trump advisor Stephen Miller for the first time.

Day as Miller was helping celebrate the 100-day milestone by handing the president several executive orders to sign, but not before Johnson as Trump made sure to acknowledge the “147 executive orders” he’s already signed, including everything from “banning paper straws to defunding PBS.”

Among the orders signed in the sketch was an order that Day as Miller said “would make it socially acceptable for a man in his 70s to date a 24-year-old.”

“We’re calling it the Belichick Law,” Johnson as Trump said, referencing the University of North Carolina’s head football coach and former New England Patriots manager Bill Belichick and his relationship with girlfriend Jordon Hudson, who is 48 years younger than him.

Day as Miller then introduced several more executive orders for the president to sign, including an order that would make the New York Times game “Connections” easier and another order that would “outlaw ghosts.”

The last order, Day as Miller said, “will officially shorten the word recession.”

“Recession will now be called ‘recess.’ Fun, right?” Johnson as Trump said. “America, get ready for a historically long recess!”

“SNL” cast member Marcello Hernandez also appeared in the cold open, again portraying Marco Rubio.

“Abbott Elementary” creator and star Quinta Brunson served as the episode’s host alongside musical guest Benson Boone.

“Saturday Night Live” is currently wrapping up its landmark 50th season, with two more episodes left. Next week will see “White Lotus” star Walton Goggins as host, with Scarlett Johansson hosting the season’s final episode the weekend after.

