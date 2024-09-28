El Paso teen turns bullying into confidence: Shines on Times Square billboard

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An inspiring journey of overcoming adversity has led an El Paso teen to one of the brightest stages in the world—Times Square.

Mya Sanchez, once a victim of relentless bullying, has transformed her life through modeling and giving back to her community.

In 7th grade, Mya was bullied by an adult, which caused her to lose confidence and friends who joined in on the bullying.

“I lost a lot of my confidence,” Mya said. “No confidence at all, I was always, you know, hunched down.”

Her mother, Donna Sanchez, who modeled as a youth, enrolled Mya in modeling to help rebuild her self-esteem.

What started as a way to regain confidence blossomed into something bigger.

Mya not only found her voice on the stage but also discovered a way to help others.

Through her newfound confidence, Mya started two initiatives: LOVE M.Y.A.—an organization that empowers young people through modeling—and Borderland Cinderella, which provides dresses for girls who can’t afford them.

Both programs aim to build self-confidence in youth facing their own challenges.

Mya’s modeling journey has been filled with memorable moments, including competing in numerous pageants.

But one of her biggest achievements came when her image appeared on a digital billboard in Times Square—a dream she had as a child.

“Seeing myself on there... my mom and I waited about 30 minutes for my picture to come up,” Mya said, reflecting on the moment with disbelief.

Mya continues to grow in her journey, with plans to compete in more pageants and return to New York City in February to model again.