Local woman skydives to celebrate turning 82

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- 82-year old Karen Cowell celebrated her birthday this year by jumping out of an airplane. And why not? She says it was on her bucket list, and she decided to go for it.

"I have friends on fb who say I'm nuts! And a lot who say go for it! Others say you're very brave, and I don't feel brave-I feel excited. This is something I've always wanted to do," Cowell says.

A handful of friends and supporters joined Cowell at Sun City Skydive in Santa Teresa, New Mexico for the event. Rebecca Smiley and Susan Knight watched their friend take off, and make her triumphant return to earth, thrilled and breathless. Admiring her bravery, they noted that she is always focused, and visualizing success. A former flight attendant, Knight joked that she would never "jump out of a perfectly good airplane." Karen hopes she can be an inspiration to others.

"You're only as old as you think you are and health and wellbeing are majorly mental, so if you think about being healthy and staying active that helps your well-being," Cowell says.

As for that bucket list? There are still plenty of items left on it, including travel, and opening a dachshund sanctuary. She also plans to live happy and healthy to the age of 108. She was inspired by Senator John McCain's mother, who also lived to the age of 108. Go, Karen!

