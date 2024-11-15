Skip to Content
Lifestyle

Local woman skydives to celebrate turning 82

By
Updated
today at 8:49 AM
Published 8:47 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- 82-year old Karen Cowell celebrated her birthday this year by jumping out of an airplane. And why not? She says it was on her bucket list, and she decided to go for it.

"I have friends on fb who say I'm nuts!  And a lot who say go for it!  Others say you're very brave, and I don't feel brave-I feel excited. This is something I've always wanted to do," Cowell says.

A handful of friends and supporters joined Cowell at Sun City Skydive in Santa Teresa, New Mexico for the event. Rebecca Smiley and Susan Knight watched their friend take off, and make her triumphant return to earth, thrilled and breathless. Admiring her bravery, they noted that she is always focused, and visualizing success. A former flight attendant, Knight joked that she would never "jump out of a perfectly good airplane." Karen hopes she can be an inspiration to others.

"You're only as old as you think you are and health and wellbeing are majorly mental, so if you think about being healthy and staying active that helps your well-being," Cowell says.

As for that bucket list? There are still plenty of items left on it, including travel, and opening a dachshund sanctuary. She also plans to live happy and healthy to the age of 108. She was inspired by Senator John McCain's mother, who also lived to the age of 108. Go, Karen!

Click here for more information on Sun City Skydive.http://Sun City Skydive

Article Topic Follows: Lifestyle
hillary floren
sun city skydive

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Hillary Floren

Hillary Floren co-anchors ABC-7’s Good Morning El Paso.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content