EPCC culinary students give back with Thanksgiving meals for the elderly

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- During this season of giving, culinary arts students at El Paso Community College (EPCC) are sharing their skills and kindness with those often forgotten.

Partnering with Housing Opportunity Management Enterprises (HOME), the students prepared 12 turkeys for an early Thanksgiving celebration to feed over 150 elderly residents.

Over three days, the students worked under the guidance of Chef Lugo, seasoning, roasting, and perfecting the turkeys with dedication and care.

Their goal was simple: to give back and show gratitude to the community’s elders.

“It makes me so happy to give them that love,” said Jasmine, one of the culinary students involved.

The meals, delivered last week, brought smiles and warmth to the recipients, embodying the true spirit of Thanksgiving.

