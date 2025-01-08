Hidden gem: Bodega Loya’s fresh, local produce

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Bodega Loya, located in Socorro, Texas, is more than just a farm stand—it's a hub for fresh, locally grown produce and a family tradition that spans over 100 years. Tune in this Sunday at 8 a.m. to catch their full story during our Sunday Funday segment.

Owned and operated by Ralph and Marty Loya, this hidden gem offers a variety of winter crops, fresh produce, and other goods to the community.

The Loyas’ farm, known as Growing with Sara Farm, grows everything from romaine lettuce, kale, and carrots to spicy chili, radishes, and golden beets. The shop, Bodega Loya, also offers local honey, salsas, soaps, and even an art gallery housed in a historic building that dates back to the late 1800s.

Ralph and Marty have been married for 44 years, and Marty was raised in the very house that now serves as an art gallery. The couple has worked tirelessly to maintain and innovate the farm, sourcing from other local growers and operating year-round. While not certified organic, Ralph emphasizes that the farm uses organic practices, avoiding pesticides and herbicides.

Beyond the produce, Bodega Loya has a mobile market, bringing fresh produce to underserved areas like Sierra Blanca, Fabens, and Dell City. As Marty explains, "We go out once a month to areas where there’s no availability to fresh produce, bringing healthy options to those who need it most."

Winter Offerings Include:

Romaine lettuce

Spring mix

Arugula

Collard greens

Broccoli

Radishes

Golden and red beets

Cilantro

Spinach

Carrots (including purple varieties)

Kale

Hours of Operation:

Fridays: 12 PM - 5 PM

Saturdays: 10 AM - 5 PM

Sundays: 12 PM - 5 PM

The Loyas are proud to share their farm’s rich history and its role in the community.

To share your feel-good story, email me at Iris.Garcia-Barron@KVIA.com.