Free books for kids: How Books Are GEMS is inspiring young readers

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A local nonprofit is on a mission to put books in the hands of every child in the community—for free. Books Are GEMS, located at 7744 North Loop, Suite B in El Paso, Texas, is dedicated to inspiring children and empowering families through literacy. This Sunday Funday moment is sponsored by Sarah Farms.

Through their current program, every child from toddler to high school can receive seven free books—one new book and six gently used ones. Parents can even pick up books for their children while they’re at school, making it easier for families to access reading materials.

In addition to free books, Saturday Story Time takes place every Saturday at 11:30 a.m., where the first 50 families to visit the bookstore each week receive an extra free book.

Bookstore hours:

Monday, Wednesday, Friday: Noon - 6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Book donations accepted: Monday, Wednesday, Friday from Noon - 4 p.m. (Please do not leave books outside.)

Books Are GEMS continues to make a difference by increasing literacy rates and fostering a love for reading in El Paso, Southern New Mexico, and Ft. Bliss communities. If you’re looking for free books for your kids or want to support their mission, stop by and see how they’re changing lives—one book at a time.



If you’d like to support their mission, you can donate books or make a financial contribution to help keep free books available for children in the community.



If you’d like to be featured in a Sunday Funday moment, email Iris.Garcia-Barron@KVIA.com.