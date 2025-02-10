El Paso teens turn fashion dreams into reality with Streetwornclothing

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- At just 15 years old, Omid Alihemati and Omar Escobedo, both sophomores at Chapin High School, are making waves in the fashion world with their brand, Streetwornclothing. What started as a way to create affordable streetwear has grown into a thriving business, earning them recognition across El Paso.

Alihemati founded Streetwornclothing in May 2024, later bringing in Escobedo in June. By August, they expanded their team to include their friend Aaron Haper, a sophomore at Parkland High School. Their first collection, featuring pink and black hoodies, sweatpants, and boxers, dropped in September.

Since then, the brand has gained momentum with each new release, including their December “ONTOUR” drop, which featured masked hoodies. Their unique marketing strategy—including spray-painting a car with their brand name and driving around the city—helped them gain attention on FitFam, 93.1 KISS FM, and 104.3 HIT FM.

Alihemati says his inspiration came from frustration over high clothing prices at major retailers, which he couldn’t always afford. Determined to create quality, stylish pieces at a lower cost, he worked hard to fund his dream—cutting lawns, washing cars, and helping his father at work to cover business expenses. He credits his father as his biggest inspiration and motivation.

With each collection, Streetwornclothing continues to grow, proving that passion and hard work can turn dreams into reality. The team hopes to inspire others to follow their ambitions and start their own businesses.

Project Uno, founded by high school senior Christian Lopez and managed by fellow senior Joel Allen, was inspired by the success of Streetwornclothing. Seeing Omid Alihemati’s journey motivated them to create their own brand with a unique purpose—incorporating faith into fashion. Every order includes a scripture from the Bible, reflecting their mission to spread positivity and inspiration through their designs. With a growing following, Project Uno is proving that young entrepreneurs in El Paso are making their mark, one piece of clothing at a time

