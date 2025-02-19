El Paso’s first all-women-judged car show puts female lowriders in the spotlight

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The first annual “Rolling with the Ladies” Car Show made history as El Paso’s first-ever car show judged exclusively by women.

The event showcased a variety of vehicles, including classic lowriders, luxury customs, lifted trucks, imports, bikes and RC cars. While the car community has traditionally been male-dominated, organizers said this show aimed to break stereotypes and highlight the growing presence of women in the industry.

Car enthusiasts from across the region came together not just to compete but to celebrate the craftsmanship and culture behind lowriding.

“Not only is it bringing the community together, but it’s empowering more females,” one participant said.

Event organizer Cristy said she was inspired by similar car shows in California and Dallas and saw an opportunity to bring the concept to El Paso.

Cristy creator of “Rolling with the Ladies”

“What better place to have it than in our own backyard?” she said.

James Milan President of "Dust to Dust Club"

For many, lowriding is more than a hobby—it’s a passion passed down through generations.

Tina Edwards-Milan and Rachel Nunez

“We love these cars just as much as our husbands and boyfriends do,” another participant said.

Mando founder of Hi-low Custom hydraulics

Each car carried a unique story, from intricate paint jobs to custom interiors. Judges evaluated every detail, making the competition fierce.

“There are so many beautiful cars,” one judge said.

With a strong turnout and overwhelming support, organizers said they hope to make “Rolling with the Ladies” an annual event, proving that women are not just part of car culture—they are shaping its future.