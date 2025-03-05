Horses Unlimited offering spring break camp for young riders

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Horses Unlimited, a non-profit horse rescue on the far Eastside, is hosting a spring break camp from March 10-12 for young horse enthusiasts. Tune in this Sunday, March 9, at 8 a.m. and again in the evening to watch this Sunday Funday moment brought to you by Sarah Farms.

The three-day camp runs from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and costs $150 per student, with only 10 spots available.

The camp provides hands-on experiences to help children build confidence and connect with horses.

Activities include round pen training, grooming, saddling, riding exercises, and educational lessons on horse anatomy and care.

Horses Unlimited is located at ,15415 Buckwheat St, El Paso, TX 79938.

Proceeds from the camp will go toward completing shade structures for the rescue’s horses before the rainy season.

Horses Unlimited, established in 2011, is dedicated to rescuing and rehabilitating horses while offering therapeutic riding programs.

For more information or to sign up, call Horses Unlimited at 915-491-7653.